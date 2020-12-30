Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefitting from its solid digital efforts. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe increased 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In fact, management is optimistic about its online growth in the fourth quarter. Apart from this, Guess?’s strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies are noteworthy. Also, the company reported reduced costs and improved gross margin in the third quarter. However, lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak affected sales that declined 7.6% year over year in the quarter. Moreover, the company anticipates sales in the fourth quarter to decline in low to mid-twenties thanks to some pandemic-led store closures and reduced traffic.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

GES opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.01. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Guess’ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

