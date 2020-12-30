Guider (GDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $14,269.17 and approximately $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guider has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00275920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.01940179 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

