Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 235,348 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Gulfport Energy worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 13,498,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,760 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

