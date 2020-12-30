GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWPH. TheStreet cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. 5,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,164. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $296,213.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,104 shares in the company, valued at $243,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

