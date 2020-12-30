Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Down to $44.00

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $42.39. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £63.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

