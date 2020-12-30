Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) PT Raised to $7.50

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,234. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

