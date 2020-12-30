Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $53.92 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.92 million and $423,360.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00013139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,851.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $753.68 or 0.02612299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00444107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.50 or 0.01242580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00556908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00223782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,225,352 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

