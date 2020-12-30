HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 2,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,560 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in HD Supply by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in HD Supply by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

