Head-To-Head Analysis: Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty -18.60% 8.03% 4.36% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $22.96 million 9.11 $10.58 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.