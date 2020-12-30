Head-To-Head Analysis: Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) & RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of RCM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of RCM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCM Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and RCM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A RCM Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

RCM Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 24.89%. Given RCM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and RCM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.09 RCM Technologies $191.10 million 0.14 $4.06 million $0.31 7.52

RCM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and RCM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% RCM Technologies -3.36% 2.69% 0.89%

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Volt Information Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

