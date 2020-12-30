Head to Head Comparison: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) & Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A Rakuten -4.50% -8.65% -0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Rakuten’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $829.16 million 0.45 $32.70 million N/A N/A Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.20 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -43.95

CTT – Correios De Portugal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rakuten shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Rakuten, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Rakuten 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT-Correios de Portugal SA provides postal and financial services. It offers banking services; services related to the distribution of advertising mails; courier services, urgent mail services and merchandise; and written communication management and electronic management of documents. CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

