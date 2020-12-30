Head-To-Head Comparison: Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Seadrill Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

