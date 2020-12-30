Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $125.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.69 million to $128.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $121.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $498.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.88 million to $502.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $517.15 million, with estimates ranging from $503.48 million to $542.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

HR stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

