Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

HSII has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

