Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $326.31

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $326.31 and traded as high as $379.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $367.00, with a volume of 5,454 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 378.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

About Helical plc (HLCL.L)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

