Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €92.46 ($108.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.58 and a 200-day moving average of €87.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

