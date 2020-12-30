HeroNode (HER) Market Capitalization Reaches $86,283.60

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Token Store and Bilaxy. HeroNode has a total market cap of $86,283.60 and $17.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00305882 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050407 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.