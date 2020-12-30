Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Sells $713,779.67 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

