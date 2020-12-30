Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Shares of Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.31. Hexindai shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 384 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

