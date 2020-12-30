Himax Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical volume of 1,794 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 102,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

