Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $963,981.00

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $47.17 million and $963,981.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,395,365 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

