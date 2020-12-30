HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $11.80. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49.

About HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

