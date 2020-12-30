HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $3.10 on Top Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00010762 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $77,758.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

