Honest Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $276.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $626,061.48 and $276.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00130624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00580476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00157531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304296 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest's official website is honestmining.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

