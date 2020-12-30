HorusPay (HORUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $268,402.32 and approximately $71.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00133426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00187312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00582174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00052773 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

