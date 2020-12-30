Hush Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $391,060.95 and $3,424.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00227972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.