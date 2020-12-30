Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.46. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 61,568 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huttig Building Products stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.56% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

