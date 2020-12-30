HYCON (HYC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $579,820.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $579,820.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00082282 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,134,576 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,160,054 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

