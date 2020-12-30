HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0081

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $3,850.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00187693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00583447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052544 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.