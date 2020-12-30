HyperQuant Reaches Market Cap of $29,109.07 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $29,109.07 and approximately $55.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00582799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313620 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052780 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

