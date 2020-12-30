Ian Clements Buys 2,470 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

