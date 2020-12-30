IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Trading Up 4.2%

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

