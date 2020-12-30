Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Trading Up 33.3%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,913,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 524,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

