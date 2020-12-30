IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Shares Down 0.9%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.