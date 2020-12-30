Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $212.50. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 490,768 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.87. The stock has a market cap of £311.84 million and a P/E ratio of -68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.67.

Ilika plc (IKA.L) Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

