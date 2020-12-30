Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

