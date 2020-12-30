indaHash (IDH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $713,529.01 and $84.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

