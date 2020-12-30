Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.42. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

