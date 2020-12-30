Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $44.30

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $42.34. Inhibrx shares last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 13 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth $1,350,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth $8,995,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

