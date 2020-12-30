Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $259,283.96 and approximately $714.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00275402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.16 or 0.01966953 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

