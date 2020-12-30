Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886,828. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

