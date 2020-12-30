Insider Buying: Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Acquires 2,034 Shares of Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $11,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Christopher Dean Jones purchased 14,636 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28.

NSYS stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.27. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

