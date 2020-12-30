Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,600 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,152.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 29,400 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,916.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,644.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 50,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.42. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5168485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

