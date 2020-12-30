Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CARA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $761.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

