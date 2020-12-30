Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,568,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $136,635.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $106.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

