Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells 23,436 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OPTN stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

