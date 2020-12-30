Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,998,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,371.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,442. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

