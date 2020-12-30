Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146 in the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $60.10 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.