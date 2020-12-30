Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research firms have commented on IPPLF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.