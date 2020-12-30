Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 31,600 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

IBKR stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. 514,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 229,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.